How to better manage your student’s screen time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School this year has been different for both students and their parents. With many classrooms now virtual, parents have to make sure kids are spending time off and on screens.
Author and former teacher Andrea Davis joined AM Extra to talk about her new book, BetterScreenTime.com which includes lessons about how to control screen time and key points for parents to focus on.
BetterScreenTime.com
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.