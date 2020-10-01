How to better manage your student’s screen time

Author and former teacher Andrea Davis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School this year has been different for both students and their parents. With many classrooms now virtual, parents have to make sure kids are spending time off and on screens.

Author and former teacher Andrea Davis joined AM Extra to talk about her new book, BetterScreenTime.com which includes lessons about how to control screen time and key points for parents to focus on.

