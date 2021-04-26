How to celebrate National Pretzel Day

Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra Monday to show us great ways to celebrate National Pretzel Day!

National Pretzel Day on April 26th recognizes one of America’s favorite snacks. A bag of nice crunchy, salty pretzels or a big, warm, soft, cinnamon pretzel is the question of the day. Either one is an excellent choice.

EAT IT

WEAR IT

  • Disney Baseball Cap – Mickey Pretzel – Salty – Show your salty side when you don this stylish pretzel-themed topper. The delicious Disney Parks Mickey Mouse treat adds a savory touch to this cap, which features imitation suede bill and back strap.
  • 3D Pretzel Cufflinks – A classic movie-goers snack choice, detailed down to the salt, these Cufflinks are sure to tempt pretzel lovers from around the world. Get twisted up in these 3D pretzel Cufflinks.
  • Don’t be salty pretzel day t-shirt-If you love eating pretzels, and you are crazy about the delicious taste of this fine pastry, this pretzel t-shirt is perfect for you. 
  • Sun Lovin’ Roots Frankie Leggings – Calling all barre lovers… these pretzel leggings are for you! One of our favorite moves to tone our booty is the pretzel so only make sense to wear these the next time you hit the barr + add a mask FACE MASK/COVER: PRETZEL TIME

SHARE IT

