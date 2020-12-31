How to have a successful Dry January

AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tomorrow kicks off a new year, and some Oregonians will be starting their January “dry.” But with the ongoing pandemic, there are new challenges for those hoping to skip the booze next month.

Life coach and recovering addict Adam Jablin joined AM Extra to explain why that is, and share some tips for having a successful Dry January.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss