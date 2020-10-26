How to make a candy slide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homeowners across the country have been forced to get creative for Halloween given the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
One popular contraption has been the candy slide — a way to safely distribute treats from a distance.
Kim Foren, owner of Geranium Lake Flowers, joined AM Extra Monday to show us how to build a candy slide for trick-or-treaters.
