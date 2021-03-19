How to make a show-stopping seared ahi tuna tataki

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Foodie Friday!
This week, Emily headed to the coast for an impressive take on some fresh catch. She went out to Roby’s Furniture and Appliance in Tillamook to learn how to make a show-stopping tuna dish with Chef Jim Fletcher, the culinary mind behind the Blue Heron French Cheese Company.
Seared Ahi Tataki Recipe:
- 1/2 lb (8 oz) sushi-grade ahi tuna
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 3 cloves garlic peeled and thinly sliced, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 2 tablespoon soy sauce
- juice of 1/2 a lemon
- 3 sprigs cilantro
- 1 scallion thinly sliced
- kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- Roll the ahi tuna in the sesame seeds, pressing lightly so that the fish is evenly coated with sesame seeds on all sides.
- Heat the olive oil and sesame oil in a pan over high heat. Add 3/4 of the thinly sliced garlic to the pan and as the pieces turn golden brown, retrieve the garlic with a slotted spoon and set aside. Be careful not to burn the garlic. Add the tuna to the pan and sear the fish for about 15-20 seconds per side, then set aside on a plate.
- Make the dressing by whisking together the ginger, soy sauce, lemon juice and remaining sliced garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Thinly slice the tuna, and divide between the plates. Drizzle the dressing over the tuna, then garnish with cilantro, scallion, and a drizzle of a little more olive oil.
- Enjoy immediately.