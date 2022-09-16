PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are a lot of pumpkin goodies starting to make their way into stores, but they aren’t the healthiest thing to eat if you’re trying to stay fit.

Author and Nutritionist Rania Batayneh joined AM Extra to show them her recipe for guilt-free pumpkin muffins.

Pumpkin Zucchini Muffins

These Pumpkin Zucchini Muffins are extra moist and studded with chocolate chips! Make extras and stick them in the freezer for later! These muffins are gluten-free as the recipe calls for almond flour. They are delicious paired with a latte or Greek yogurt for a boost of protein. Follow this simple recipe for the perfect dozen of your soon-to-be fall favorite baked goods!

Ingredients

3 eggs

1/3 cup sugar, brown sugar, or sugar in the raw

1 c. canned pumpkin

½ cup of avocado oil

1 T. vanilla

1 1/4 cups shredded zucchini

3 c. almond flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. cloves

½ tsp. allspice

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 1/2 c. mini chocolate chips

Avocado oil to spray muffin tin

Instructions

Beat eggs and sugars. Add pumpkin, shredded zucchini, oil, and vanilla. Mix again. In a separate bowl combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice. Gradually add dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture and mix until combined. Add chocolate chips and stir. Spray the pan and Fill 1-2 to 3/4 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 18-23 minutes. Test to see if they are done with a toothpick. Cool in a muffin tin for 5 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to continue cooling. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

The recipe makes 12 muffins