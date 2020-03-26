How to manage fear, anxiety during the pandemic

Live Now
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dr. Robin Henderson, a psychologist and director of behavioral health for Providence in Oregon, talked with AM Extra about how to deal with everything going on during the pandemic.

She spoke about managing your fear and anxiety, staying positive, how to talk with your kids about the pandemic and connecting with mental health services.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is out there. Contact the Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center at 503-988-4888 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

