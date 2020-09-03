How to stay safe on Labor Day in a pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is Labor Day weekend, traditionally the last gasp for family fun in the summer. It’s going to be sunny, hot and dry, the perfect weather in a traditional sense.

But 2020 is anything but traditional. Dr. Steven Krager, the Clark County Deputy Health Officer, joined AM Extra to talk about staying safe this holiday weekend during the pandemic.

He talked about how things are in Clark County, precautions people should take, limits on the number of people at a gathering and his views on any possible vaccine.