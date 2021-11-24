How to stay safe while cooking this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving day than any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The consumer product safety commission said an average of 1,700 cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving that’s three times more than any other day of the year.

Stove fires are very common. Firefighters said it’s important to never douse the flames with water. Instead, place another pan on top to extinguish the fire.

It’s also important to keep children away from the stove.

Nikki Fleming from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said “Because kids can reach up and get a handle on something hot down on themselves so again make sure you’re supervising your kids around any kind of cooking that’s going on during the holiday season.”

Experts said never leave a stove unattended because cooking accidents are the number one cause of fires in the home.