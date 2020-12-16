How to take your White Elephant gift swap virtual this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Tis the season for gifts, and sometimes the best gifts involve a little humor. Whether you call it “White Elephant” or “Dirty Santa,” friends and families can try out this gift swap game virtually this year.

To make it even easier to host your socially distanced gift exchange, you can use whiteelephantonline.com for free for up to 25 participants.

Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra to share some ideas.

For word lovers:

Ideas for work and play:

For jokesters:

For cat lovers: