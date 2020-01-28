How to watch the all-new KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Trying to catch up on local news, weather, traffic and sports in the morning as you get out the door?

Starting Monday, Feb. 3, there will be a new option for Greater Portland and Vancouver residents.

KOIN News AM Extra, co-hosted by Emily Burris and Jenny Hansson with news updates anchored by Ken Boddie, will air weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the Portland’s CW.

If you have over-the-air, all you have to do is tune into channel 32. Check out our list of channels for various service providers below:

Channel Providers 1032 CenturyLink 32 CenturyLink 1032 Comcast 3 Comcast 703 Comcast 3 Frontier 503 Frontier 32 DirecTV 32 Dish

You can also catch us online on KOIN.com/livestreams or watch us in our free KOIN 6 News app.