How to watch the all-new KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Trying to catch up on local news, weather, traffic and sports in the morning as you get out the door?
Starting Monday, Feb. 3, there will be a new option for Greater Portland and Vancouver residents.
KOIN News AM Extra, co-hosted by Emily Burris and Jenny Hansson with news updates anchored by Ken Boddie, will air weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the Portland’s CW.
If you have over-the-air, all you have to do is tune into channel 32. Check out our list of channels for various service providers below:
|Channel
|Providers
|1032
|CenturyLink
|32
|CenturyLink
|1032
|Comcast
|3
|Comcast
|703
|Comcast
|3
|Frontier
|503
|Frontier
|32
|DirecTV
|32
|Dish
You can also catch us online on KOIN.com/livestreams or watch us in our free KOIN 6 News app.
