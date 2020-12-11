How to win a trip to the 2021 Army vs Navy game in NYC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 is not stopping the greatest rivalry in college football this Friday.
While the game will go on, there will be some changes to the 121st Army vs Navy college football game. Play-by-play broadcasters Rich DeMarco and Pete Medhurst joined AM Extra on Thursday to talk about those changes, the history of the rivalry — and how you could win a trip to next year’s game in New York City!
Catch the Army vs Navy game Friday night on KOIN 6.
