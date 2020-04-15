How ‘upcycling’ can help families stuck at home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What’s a good way to save some money — and even make a little — during an uncertain economy? Upcycling.
Beanstalk Children’s Resale owner Carmen Ripley-Wilson joined AM Extra Wednesday to provide some ideas on how to support parents and their kids by showcasing a tidy up and how to efficiently sort items out for resale and donation.
Additionally, Carmen launched an e-commerce site to help people shop safely during the pandemic. Check out the store’s main site as well as its new online boutique.
