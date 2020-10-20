Huge turnouts making for unprecedented election

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers say more than 30 million people have already voted nationwide. And in Oregon and Washington, experts say turnout already is on pace to be record-breaking.
Portland State University data scientist Stephanie Singer joined AM Extra to talk about what the massive turnout this election cycle could mean locally and nationally.
