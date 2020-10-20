Huge turnouts making for unprecedented election

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers say more than 30 million people have already voted nationwide. And in Oregon and Washington, experts say turnout already is on pace to be record-breaking.

Portland State University data scientist Stephanie Singer joined AM Extra to talk about what the massive turnout this election cycle could mean locally and nationally.

Election 2020 Links

FULL LIST: Ballot drop off locations in Portland, Salem metro areas

FULL LIST: Ballot drop off locations in Vancouver, SW Washington

Oregon Voters Guide: What you need to know

KOIN 6 News: Your Local Election Headquarters

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss