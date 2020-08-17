I-5 Bridge construction, overnight closures start this week

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lanes on the I-5 Bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will be closed overnight in both directions starting Monday.

The work this week is in preparation for an even bigger closure slated to shut down traffic on the northbound span of the shut down taking place from September 12-20.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Don Hamilton joined AM Extra to dig into the upcoming changes.

KOIN 6 Traffic

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss