I-5 Bridge construction, overnight closures start this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lanes on the I-5 Bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will be closed overnight in both directions starting Monday.
The work this week is in preparation for an even bigger closure slated to shut down traffic on the northbound span of the shut down taking place from September 12-20.
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Don Hamilton joined AM Extra to dig into the upcoming changes.
