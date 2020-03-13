Ice Cube talks BIG3 League with AM Extra

Breaking News
Brown orders all K-12 schools closed through March
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The basketball league co-founded by actor, rapper, producer and director Ice Cube is back for it’s 4th season with some league changes!

The changes are to allow more players and more exciting games of 3-on-3 basketball. They’re also making some changes to their schedule in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Ice Cube and co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz told AM Extra’s Emily Burris they still planning on playoff games in Portland this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th. Find more information here.

