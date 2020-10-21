Ideas for family-friendly Halloween celebrations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween has traditionally been a social holiday. But, obviously, with canceled events and trick-or-treating being discouraged, many families are at a loss for what to do.
National parenting expert Susan G. Groner joined AM Extra to provide some ideas for safe Halloween family fun.
Groner talked about opportunities at parks and other open spaces, Zoom trick-or-treating and more!
