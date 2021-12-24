In a baking pinch? We got the perfect last-minute Xmas treat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families across our area are going to be busy doing some holiday baking on Christmas Eve, and we have a fun and seasonal recipe for you to try at home!
It’s a different take on the classic gingerbread cookie. Former contestant of The Great American Baking Show, Marissa Troeschel, shares her ginger chew cookies recipe.
Recipe
- 2 1/4 cup all purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger (if you skip the candied ginger, use 3/4 tsp instead)
- 1/2 tsp ground allspice
- 1/4 tsp cloves
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup room temperature unsalted butter
- 3/4 dark brown sugar
- 1 egg, room temperature
- 1/2 cup unsulfured molasses
- 1/3 cup finely diced candied ginger (you can skip this if you’re not a fan but it’s pretty great)
- 1 cup granulated sugar, for dipping
Directions
- In a bowl mix the dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, or with a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
- Add your spices (cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice) and beat for 1 minute. This helps your spices bloom and really amps up the flavor.
- Add the egg and molasses and beat until fully combined.
- Mix dry ingredients into the wet, until fully incorporated.
- Stir in candied ginger, if using.
- Cover the batter and refrigerate for at least an hour. This dough is very sticky, so a good chill makes it easier to handle.
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Roll dough into balls. I use a 1 tbsp scoop. Dip each ball into granulated sugar (or demerara sugar if you like an extra crunch), place on a lined baking sheet, and gently flatten.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes until they are set and the top is crinkled. Cool and enjoy!
Be sure to follow Marisa on Instagram @restingbakeface for more baking inspiration