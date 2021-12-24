In a baking pinch? We got the perfect last-minute Xmas treat

Marissa Troescheljoined AM Extra and shared a quick and easy baking recipe on December 24, 2021(KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families across our area are going to be busy doing some holiday baking on Christmas Eve, and we have a fun and seasonal recipe for you to try at home!

It’s a different take on the classic gingerbread cookie. Former contestant of The Great American Baking Show, Marissa Troeschel, shares her ginger chew cookies recipe.

Recipe

2 1/4 cup all purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger (if you skip the candied ginger, use 3/4 tsp instead)

1/2 tsp ground allspice

1/4 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup room temperature unsalted butter

3/4 dark brown sugar

1 egg, room temperature

1/2 cup unsulfured molasses

1/3 cup finely diced candied ginger (you can skip this if you’re not a fan but it’s pretty great)

1 cup granulated sugar, for dipping

Directions

In a bowl mix the dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, or with a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add your spices (cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice) and beat for 1 minute. This helps your spices bloom and really amps up the flavor. Add the egg and molasses and beat until fully combined. Mix dry ingredients into the wet, until fully incorporated. Stir in candied ginger, if using. Cover the batter and refrigerate for at least an hour. This dough is very sticky, so a good chill makes it easier to handle. Preheat oven to 375°F. Roll dough into balls. I use a 1 tbsp scoop. Dip each ball into granulated sugar (or demerara sugar if you like an extra crunch), place on a lined baking sheet, and gently flatten. Bake for 10-12 minutes until they are set and the top is crinkled. Cool and enjoy!

Be sure to follow Marisa on Instagram @restingbakeface for more baking inspiration