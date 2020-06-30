Increased screen time during pandemic shines light on ‘blue light’ dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Months into the pandemic, it’s probably no secret by now that we’ve been in front of our screens far more than usual. And, unfortunately with that fact comes the reality that that too much blue light exposure is damaging to our eyes and overall health.

With so much research out there, it can be confusing to understand exactly what the health risks are and how we can protect ourselves against excessive blue light exposure. Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about ways to preserve your vision and reduce screen time.

For a breakdown on blue light and its health effects visit, eyesafe.