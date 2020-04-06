Instacart worker talks nationwide strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Instacart announced last month planned to hire 300,000 new personal shoppers to meet the growing demand for grocery delivery services in the United States.

However, the workforce behind the company has expressed concerns over their health and safety, leading one Portland woman–along with several other workers–to push for a nationwide strike against Instacart.

Heidi Carrico joined AM Extra Monday to tell us how the company ended up responding and to talk about her continued efforts to support “gig workers” rights.