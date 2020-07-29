PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — NASA will launch a new rover to Mars on Thursday taking one more step to answering the question: Is there now or was there ever life on Mars?

Mitch Schulte, a Mars 2020 Program Scientist for NASA, joined AM Extra to talk about the Perseverance mission. Scientists believe Mars was warmer and had rivers and oceans at one time, but harboring life is a question that remains.

He also talked about how this is a different mission than previous journeys to the Red Planet and what he thinks is the coolest part.