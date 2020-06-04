Is your office space healthy for returning workers?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many workers are slowly but surely heading back to the office as Oregon slowly but surely reopens during the pandemic.
Companies and business owners are tasked with making the workplace as safe as possible — and that includes having clearn air to breathe.
Bruce Gilpin with Northwest Service Engineering joined AM Extra with tips on promoting a healthy work environment. Their team also does a healthy building survey for businesses.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.