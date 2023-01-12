PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the holiday season may be over, the Sunshine Division is reminding the community that hunger is year-round.

Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg told KOIN 6 News that in addition to community demand, the organization has seen an increase in need since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a saying, ‘hunger is not seasonal.’ There was a tremendous outpouring of support at the holiday season and thankfully because we’ve never been busier. We’re so thankful for the community support, but January, February, March, it’s a really hard time for not just for Sunshine Division but a lot of food relief organizations because so much energy gets spent between Thanksgiving and Christmas and yet our front doors are still so busy,” Camberg said.

The Sunshine Division is also looking for volunteers for sorting food, making emergency food boxes and food drives, which Camberg says are “so critical right now.”

Camberg said the Portland organization also partners with over 100 social service groups from non-profits and churches to schools and KOIN 6 News.

“No one owns hunger, so it takes all of us to work together in different ways and that’s how Sunshine Division operates and exists is with so many, dozens and dozens, of partnerships,” Camberg said.