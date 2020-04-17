Jeff’s Flick Picks in the AM Extra Movie Club

KOIN News AM Extra

What's Eating Gilbert Grape is this week's selection

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeff Bayer joins AM Extra every Friday to provide tips and suggestions for great movies to watch.

Now there’s the AM Extra Movie Club. Each week, Jeff will pick a movie and then discuss it the next week.

First: What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? with Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp

Follow Jeff Bayer: @BayerJeff

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss