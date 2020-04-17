Jeff’s Flick Picks in the AM Extra Movie Club

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeff Bayer joins AM Extra every Friday to provide tips and suggestions for great movies to watch.
Now there’s the AM Extra Movie Club. Each week, Jeff will pick a movie and then discuss it the next week.
First: What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? with Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp
Follow Jeff Bayer: @BayerJeff
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.