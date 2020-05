PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a big week for movie news, and Jeff Bayer once again joined AM Extra to share his insights on developments as well as a discussion about the AM Extra Movie Club.

This week, the Oscars announced they would accept streaming films for nominations, a departure from the norm. Also, the movies “Extraction” and “The Willoughbys” hit Netflix, and “Spaceship Earth” gets a review.

The next film in the Movie Club is “Popeye.”

