Jeff’s Flick Picks: Pixar film will bring laughs and tears

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A slew of new movies hit the theaters this weekend!

Some of the highlights include:

Onward – Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there (Disney).

The Way Back – Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) is asked to coach the struggling basketball team at his alma mater. Jack reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself, and as the boys start to come together as a team and win, he may get his last shot at redemption (Rotten Tomatoes).

Emma – Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along (Rotten Tomatoes).

Swallow – Hunter (Haley Bennett) develops a dangerous habit, and a dark secret from her past seeps out in the form of a disorder called pica — a condition that has her compulsively swallowing inedible, and oftentimes life-threatening, objects. A provocative and squirm-inducing psychological thriller, SWALLOW follows one woman’s unraveling as she struggles to reclaim independence in the face of an oppressive system by whatever means possible (Rotten Tomatoes).

KOIN 6 News’ Resident Movie Reviewer Jeff Bayer joined Emily and Elise to give his “Flick Picks” and offered up what to watch this weekend.