Jeff’s Flick Picks: Popeye, Moon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Friday and that means movie critic Jeff Bayer joined AM Extra to talk about films you should watch — and your homework.
The AM Extra Movie Club pick, “Popeye” was reviewed and discussed. Next weeks’ movie club pic: “Moon.”
Follow Jeff Bayer on Twitter: @BayerJeff
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.