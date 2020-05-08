1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Jeff’s Flick Picks: Popeye, Moon

KOIN News AM Extra

Jeff Bayer joins AM Extra every Friday

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Friday and that means movie critic Jeff Bayer joined AM Extra to talk about films you should watch — and your homework.

The AM Extra Movie Club pick, “Popeye” was reviewed and discussed. Next weeks’ movie club pic: “Moon.”

Follow Jeff Bayer on Twitter: @BayerJeff

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss