Jeff’s Flick Picks: Streaming choices by mood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’re staying in this weekend. Doesn’t mean you can’t have some entertainment.
AM Extra’s resident movie reviewer, Jeff Bayer, has your weekend streaming recommendations based on your mood. Here are his suggestions for this weekend:
ACTION
- Warrior (Amazon Prime)
- Inception (Netflix)
- The Night Comes for Us (Netflix)
SCI-FI/HORROR
- The Cabin in the Woods (Hulu)
- Hereditary (Amazon Prime)
- Moon (Netflix)
COMEDY
- Clue (Amazon Prime)
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople (Hulu)
- Sleeping with Other People (Netflix)
DRAMA
- Border (Hulu)
- The Talented Mr. Ripley (Netflix)
- Troop Zero (Amazon Prime)
