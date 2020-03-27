Jeff’s Flick Picks: Streaming choices by mood

Jeff Bayer has recommendations to make your weekend more fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’re staying in this weekend. Doesn’t mean you can’t have some entertainment.

AM Extra’s resident movie reviewer, Jeff Bayer, has your weekend streaming recommendations based on your mood. Here are his suggestions for this weekend:

ACTION

Warrior (Amazon Prime)

Inception (Netflix)

The Night Comes for Us (Netflix)

SCI-FI/HORROR

The Cabin in the Woods (Hulu)

Hereditary (Amazon Prime)

Moon (Netflix)

COMEDY

Clue (Amazon Prime)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (Hulu)

Sleeping with Other People (Netflix)

DRAMA

Border (Hulu)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (Netflix)

Troop Zero (Amazon Prime)

Follow him on Twitter @BayerJeff for even more recommendations!