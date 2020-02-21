Jeff’s Flick Picks: What to watch this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for something to watch this weekend? Check out Jeff’s Flick Picks!
Jeff Bayer from Movie BS with Bayer and Snider sat down with Emily and Jenny to talk about what’s new at the box office this weekend. Find Movie BS with Bayer and Snider available at MovieBS.com or however you listen to podcasts.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.