Jeff’s Flick Picks: What’s good to stream right now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra's resident movie reviewer, Jeff Bayer, has some suggestions for parents trying to figure out what to watch at home with kids.

If you’re tired of streaming Frozen 2 for the 100th time, here are some other lesser-known gems he thinks the whole family will love:

Netflix

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon Hugo Mary and the Witch’s Flower Mune: Guardian of the Moon Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Disney+

Winnie the Pooh (2011) The Journey of Natty Gann Bambi II James and the Giant Peach Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Amazon Prime

Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants Charlotte’s Web (1973) Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Camping! Tad: The Lost Explorer

Hulu