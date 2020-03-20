Jeff’s Flick Picks: What’s good to stream right now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra’s resident movie reviewer, Jeff Bayer, has some suggestions for parents trying to figure out what to watch at home with kids. Follow him on Twitter @BayerJeff for even more recommendations!
If you’re tired of streaming Frozen 2 for the 100th time, here are some other lesser-known gems he thinks the whole family will love:
Netflix
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon
- Hugo
- Mary and the Witch’s Flower
- Mune: Guardian of the Moon
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Disney+
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- The Journey of Natty Gann
- Bambi II
- James and the Giant Peach
- Honey I Shrunk the Kids
Amazon Prime
- Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants
- Charlotte’s Web (1973)
- Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures
- The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Camping!
- Tad: The Lost Explorer
Hulu
- Rango
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
- Dr. Seuss: The Lorax (1972)
- Curious George
- Teen Titans Go
