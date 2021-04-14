Jen Munoz’s fashion picks for spring

April Showers Bring May Flowers…
We could all use a reminder that even things that seem unpleasant like heavy rain in April, can bring enjoyable ones like an abundance of flowers in May. Jen Munoz joined AM Extra Wednesday to share some unique rainy day items, along with some festive floral ones to help brighten the next few months!
April Showers
For the littles:
- Space Hero raincoat, Space Hero rain boots and matching umbrella. Every astronaut needs a space suit. He can suit up against the elements with this Kidorable ensemble. Featuring alien graphics and a space helmet-styled hood will keep him dry on his spacewalks and perfect for puddle jumping. Choose a matching umbrella. Comes in shark, dino prints. Little Girls Ballet Rain Boots – Twinkle toes! Even on gray days, she’ll be footloose & fancy free!. Also comes in Ladybug, Mermaid, Butterfly, Lotus Flower and Lucky Cat prints
For the ladies:
- Snakes on a Poncho – Thisssss beautiful two tone colour way combines a soft blush and champagne snake print which mesmerises while keeping you dry. Sustainable materials, like recycled polyester.
- Raelynn Rain boots I.N.C.– International Concepts takes a shine to wet weather with the Raelynn black and grey leopard print rain boots.
- Stay dry in style with Totes’s printed bucket hat featuring a water repellent coating and a crisp wide brim that helps keep hair in place through wind, rain and whatever else comes your way. Plus you can order a matching poncho.
Indoor Activities for When it Rains:
- Reusable Cardboard Creation Stickers – When you’re a kid, any object has potential. Repurpose old cardboard boxes into an endless play adventure with these reusable stickers. Choose from three options like a kitchen for a budding Julia Child, or a rocket ship that’s headed straight for the stars, or a car for fun cross-country travels.
- Read a Book and use a Fred Rainbow And Rain Cloud Bookmark Set, Icon Book Light – Light up your reading with a smile when you clip on this icon-shaped light to the edge of your book.
- My Miniature Library – Create a tiny library of 30 miniature books, complete with bookcase.
May Flowers
Get outside!
- Fred Sprout Bookmark Set – Let your reading bloom with charming bookmarks by Fred. Set of six sprout-shaped bookmarks rest in the middle of your book and spring open to your last read page.
- Blooming Lollipops Watering Can – Savor these delectable lollies, then plant their biodegradable sticks to sprout a mini garden.
- Poppin’ Blossoms Confetti Cannons – Grow beautiful, edible flowers indoors with this charmingly packaged kit. Filled with wildflower seeds, each party popper will lead to blooms of black-eyed Susans, cockscombs, and sesame. A fun way to add an eco-friendly twist to your next celebration, just twist the colorful paper tube to release
- Pollinator Garden – Set of 3 – Attract pollinators like bees with these easy wildflower starters. Hummingbird, Butterflies and Bees.
Bloom in Style
- Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt Stormtrooper – In style galactic design pair together perfectly with the unique look of this Star Wars tee shirt, made with 100% cotton for ultimate softness and breathability. Ladies Hooded Floral rain poncho- Ann Taylor, Our easy-to-layer poncho always has you covered – rain or shine. Hooded. 3/4 sleeves. Blue
- Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Stretch Club Jacket – This wind and water resistant bomber jacket from Tommy Hilfiger is the perfect update to your old bomber. You’ll be comfortable and look great day in and day out.
- Weatherproof Vintage – Men’s Floral Printed Jacket – Our classic hooded wind slicker jacket with a novelty floral print for those looking to up their fashion game.