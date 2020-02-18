Jenny & Emily ‘quizzed’ for National Drink Wine Day

Jenny and Emily got their wine, but they had to earn it with a quiz!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a day that has been circled on the calendar for months…National Drink Wine Day!

Lindsey Nygren from Naked Winery joined AM Extra to showcase some of its wine. But instead of just giving Jenny and Emily some sample, there was a catch. Lindsey quizzed the pair on some basic wine facts.

Additionally, Naked is offering 50% off select items today only!