Jenny shares her mom’s microwave Christmas Divinity recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re sharing some of our team’s holiday family recipes with you this week!

Today, Jenny Hansson shared her mom’s easy microwave Christmas Divinity recipe.

Ingredients

*2 cups white granulated sugar*1/3 cup water
*1/3 cup light corn syrup*1/4 teaspoon salt* 2 egg whites*1 teaspoon vanilla extract*1/2 cup of pecans or nuts of your choice chopped

Instructions

  1. Combine sugar, water, corn syrup and salt in casserole dish. Cover with saran wrap and microwave on high for 5 minutes. Remove from microwave and take saran wrap off. Stir well and return to microwave uncovered. Cook on high another 5-6 minutes. Remove and cool about 4 minutes. in separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff with mixer. 
  2. Pour sugar mixture over egg whites beating constantly with mixer until mixture starts to lose its gloss and holds together. About 5 minutes. Stir in vanilla and nuts. Drop by teaspoonful onto wax paper. Makes about 25 pieces. 

