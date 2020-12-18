Jenny shares her mom’s microwave Christmas Divinity recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re sharing some of our team’s holiday family recipes with you this week!
Today, Jenny Hansson shared her mom’s easy microwave Christmas Divinity recipe.
Ingredients
*2 cups white granulated sugar*1/3 cup water
*1/3 cup light corn syrup*1/4 teaspoon salt* 2 egg whites*1 teaspoon vanilla extract*1/2 cup of pecans or nuts of your choice chopped
Instructions
- Combine sugar, water, corn syrup and salt in casserole dish. Cover with saran wrap and microwave on high for 5 minutes. Remove from microwave and take saran wrap off. Stir well and return to microwave uncovered. Cook on high another 5-6 minutes. Remove and cool about 4 minutes. in separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff with mixer.
- Pour sugar mixture over egg whites beating constantly with mixer until mixture starts to lose its gloss and holds together. About 5 minutes. Stir in vanilla and nuts. Drop by teaspoonful onto wax paper. Makes about 25 pieces.