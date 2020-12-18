Jenny shares her mom’s microwave Christmas Divinity recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re sharing some of our team’s holiday family recipes with you this week!

Today, Jenny Hansson shared her mom’s easy microwave Christmas Divinity recipe.









Ingredients

*2 cups white granulated sugar*1/3 cup water

*1/3 cup light corn syrup*1/4 teaspoon salt* 2 egg whites*1 teaspoon vanilla extract*1/2 cup of pecans or nuts of your choice chopped



Instructions