Jeremiah Stroup shares gift suggestions for girls

Jeremiah Stroup shared Artistry tips on AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local lifestyle expert Jeremiah Stroup with Flux Live shares gifts for Northwest women this holiday season and he wants to start with a clean slate.

The Artistry Studio Every Day I’m Bubblin’ Cleanser + Skin Invigorator will have her feeling the fizz. The sheet masks cleanse pores and energize skin, Stroup said. And the Artistry Studio Shanghai Edition makeup collection explores vibrant reds, opulent silks, and the fierce fashion Shanghai is known for, according to its website.

And Stroup recommends applying makeup after using the Artistry Studio 2 in 1 Perfecting Glow Finish Primer

