Jeremiah Stroup shares gift suggestions for guys

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local lifestyle expert Jeremiah Stroup with Flux Live shares hot gifts for Northwest guys this holiday season.

From clothing from Produce Portland and Designs By T.H.O.R., to his favorite Slay The Day focus shots and XS Protein Pods for after the gym, Stroup also shares XS CBD Pro Cream, which he likes for aches and pains.

And he doesn’t want fellas to forget about their face; he recommends the Artistry Studio Glow Boss Cleanser

