Jim Belushi previews ‘Growing Belushi,’ a look into his cannabis farm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve been wondering what actor, director and former SNL cast member and writer Jim Belushi has been up to these days — think green.
Belushi has been in Southern Oregon for quite some time, building up his own cannabis farm.
The Discovery Channel has launched a new series showcasing the operations called “Growing Belushi” and the premiere is on Wednesday. Belushi joined AM Extra Monday to give us all a preview of what to expect.
