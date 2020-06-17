Joe Kye invites you to his family-friendly ‘Cup o’ Joe’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Violinist, looper, and vocalist Joe Kye recently launched “Cup o’ Joe” an all-ages weekly variety live stream series that airs every Saturday 10 a.m. PST on his Facebook page and YouTube channels.

He curates each week’s episode around a central theme and invites guest artists for collaborations and conversations, spotlights Portland-based businesses he is supporting while safe at home, performs musical improvisations, hosts a kid’s corner and instigates dance parties.

Joe joined Emily and Jenny Wednesday to talk more about his family-friendly program.

