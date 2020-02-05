Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now
Closings
Woodland Sch. Dist.

Johnjay and Rich of Z100 talk J-Lo, pole dancing

KOIN News AM Extra

The crew discusses why J-Lo's performance is irking some people

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There has been rave reviews about Jennifer Lopez’s halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl. There have also been a lot of naysayers.

Jenny and Emily welcome Z100’s Johnjay and Rich to discuss what all the fuss is about and just how difficult pole dancing really is.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget