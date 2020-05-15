Johns Hopkins offers free ‘contact tracing’ training

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Contact tracing” is a phrase often used in pandemic discussions, but how to put it in place remains under discussion.

Dr. Emily Gurley from Johns Hopkins University joined AM Extra to talk about a free online course that is part of a major effort to help state and local leader train potential contact tracers.

The purpose of contact tracing is to break chains of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. When a person tests positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer conducts an interview to identify the person’s close contacts during the course of their illness.

The new virtual course is free to anyone who wants to take it, from anywhere in the United States.