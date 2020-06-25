Juggler gets grant from Weird Portland United

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Unipiper is helping keep Portland weird by putting a little money into the pockets of the city’s most interesting people.

Last week, Weird Portland United honored juggler and mime Spencer Sprocket. He and the Unipiper, Brian Kidd, joined AM Extra to talk about the grant program.

Grants are made possible thanks to proceeds from Portland Brewing’s beer, Unipiper Hazy IPA,which was brewed in collaboration with The Unipiper.