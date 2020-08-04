Julie Chen Moonves previews live ‘Big Brother’ premiere

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The CBS reality hit Big Brother launches its newest season Wednesday night with a familiar face.
Julie Chen Moonves is helping kick off the 22nd season of Big Brother and joined AM Extra to talk about how COVID-19 is changing this season’s approach.
The season premiere of the show airs on KOIN 6 starting at 9 p.m.
