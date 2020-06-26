Kachka Alfresca opens for outdoor dining atop second floor parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland restaurant is taking dining to a new level. Starting this Friday, “Kachka,” now dubbed “Kachka Alfresca,” will serve guests from atop its second-floor parking lot.

Chef and co-owner, Bonnie Morales says it’s an open-air dining concept aimed at keeping guest and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s something that we’ve been thinking about how to do this since one of the first few weeks of the pandemic,” Morales said. “We knew we couldn’t give people Kachka as Kachka exists, so we know we wanted to do just something totally different.”

The new outdoor dining area is located in the upstairs parking directly behind the Kachka building on 960 SE 11th Ave. in Portland.

“We have about 29 tables out here, each one is individually tented to give it kind of a private feel– like your own private space. Sort of an impromptu cabana vibe,” Morales added.

Bringing to the table safe dining at a distance, Morales says all food orders will be taken online or by phone to limit contact with the staff. The only time servers will approach a table is to drop off food and beverages.

“Once you know what you want you can either call and we’ll have servers waiting on the phone lines to take their order-like operators.”

The ways of dining may look and feel different at the Portland-based Russian restaurant, but even with all the changes, the end result is still a plate of comfort. While still keeping some of Kachka’s classic dishes on the menu, Morales is adding some of her favorite comfort foods — like Spinach-Artichoke Dip, Stuffed Potato Skins, Burgers and Molten Chocolate Cake — made from scratch with a Kachka twist.

“I would really love for people to walk away excited. Although, they didn’t get to have the Kachka they know — that they’re excited that they got a different version of it and they look forward to it in the future, and also that they got a little vacation,” Morales said.

Reservations for the new outdoor restaurant are recommended, but not required. For more information about Kachka Alfresca or to make a reservation, click here.