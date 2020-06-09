Kali Thorne Ladd on how education can dispel racism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the recent shakeup at the Portland Police Bureau, improving relationships between the African American community and law enforcement remains a top priority for both parties.
Kali Thorne Ladd, who is the Executive Director at KairosPDX, believes education plays a crucial role as a way to bring both sides together.
Ladd joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss ways to improve outcomes for black children and how to bring about generational change.
