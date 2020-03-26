Katie O’Grady, Fred Armisen hold online Q&A for Portland teen actors

The pair worked for 8 seasons on 'Portlandia'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Portlandia” star Fred Armisen joins Acting for Kids and Teens online to help support the many young Portland artists stuck at home during the pandemic.

Founder Katie O’Grady has been offering free online classes for kids around the country to lift spirits and bring creativity and hope to their day. She and Armisen worked together for 8 season on Portlandia, including the skit, “Put a bird on it.”

Free registration and more information available: Acting for Kids and Teens