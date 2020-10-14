Keeping pets healthy and happy on Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween can be fun for your pets, however, the dangers for your four-legged friends go beyond spooky sights and sounds.

Hazardous decorations, uncomfortable costumes and, of course, chocolate, are all potentially fatal obstacles for your cat or dog.

Dr. Jason Nicholas of Preventive Vet joined AM Extra Wednesday to discuss some safety measures to benefit your pets on Halloween.

Read more: The Top Halloween Dangers for Dogs Cats