Keeping your pets at ease during quarantine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not just people that can get stressed with how “stay-at-home” and social distancing has upended our lives, our cats and dogs may be getting stressed by being “cooped up” too.

Dr. Jason Nichlas with Preventive Vet joined AM Extra Wednesday to provide some tips on how to keep the stress levels for both cats and dogs down:

What can we do to keep stress down for CATS?

Play with them more — laser pointers, feather toys (be careful with strings/yarn!)

Give them safe places to climb, rest, and feel safe — cat trees, boxes — check out our “cardboard cat condo” build video!

Provide plenty of scratching pads/posts

Puzzle feeders and interactive toys

Pet and brush them more (if they like these interactions)

What can we do to keep stress down for DOGS?