Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen, donors help serve communities of color

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Famous Portland food cart Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen has teamed up with donors across the region to help feed the city’s black community — for free.

Owner Kiauna Nelson has been offering the free “Soul Food” from her Northeast MLK location in the wake of the recent unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd.

She joined Emily and Jenny Wednesday to talk more about what she has experienced and her plans fo the near future.