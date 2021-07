(AP) — Cooler weather earlier in the week helped calm two gigantic wildfires in the U.S. West, but a tally of property losses mounted as authorities got better access to a tiny California community ravaged by flames last weekend and to a remote area of southern Oregon where the nation’s largest blaze is burning.

Scientists say evidence shows Oregon’s Bootleg Fire generated its own “fire tornado” this month, with winds higher than 111 mph. The rare phenomenon is associated with extreme fire behavior spawned by dry, hot conditions, experts said.