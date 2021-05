PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The excitement is brewing Thursday morning ahead of game three of the NBA playoff series between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets!

Thursday night’s game will be at the Moda Center and fans are ready to cheer on their team. So we’re putting Jenny Hansson and Emily Burris to the test with some Trail Blazers trivia, courtesy of our resident basketball expert, Ken Boddie.