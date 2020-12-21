Ken shares his favorite holiday spirits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve been sharing some of our AM Extra team’s favorite holiday recipes with you, but newsman Ken Boddie isn’t cooking or baking anything.

Instead he’s “keeping it real” and sharing how he likes to get into the holiday spirit — by enjoying a glass of holiday spirits.

Whiskey is always a welcome gift under the tree. When it comes to locally distilled options, Ken likes Burnside’s West End Blend.

For something a bit higher end, he recommends The MaCallan 25 year single malt scotch or the 43 year aged Canadian Club Chronicles whiskey.

During Ken’s latest excursion, he decided he was in the mood for Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey. Nathan “Uncle Nearest” Green was an African American who was Jack Daniel’s first master distiller.